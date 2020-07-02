Drugs may have impaired driver in Canada Day crash near Holyrood

Police are investigating the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a three-vehicle collision crash that took place on the evening of Canada Day near Holyrood.

RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man from Colliers at the scene of the crash on Route 60, suspecting he was impaired by drugs. In a press release, police said they believe he was speeding around a sharp curve when he lost control and struck two oncoming vehicles.

A driver of one of those vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

RCMP said the Colliers man was taken back to the Holyrood detachment for a drug test, and police said they expect to lay an impaired driving charge once the results are back.

He is also being investigated for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The man's licence has been suspended amid the investigation.

