Skip to Main Content
Drugs may have impaired driver in Canada Day crash near Holyrood
Nfld. & Labrador

Drugs may have impaired driver in Canada Day crash near Holyrood

Police are investigating the driver of one vehicle involved in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday.
CBC News ·
These are two of the three vehicles involved in Wednesday's crash on Route 60 near Holyrood. (Submitted by the RCMP)

Police are investigating the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a three-vehicle collision crash that took place on the evening of Canada Day near Holyrood.

RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man from Colliers at the scene of the crash on Route 60, suspecting he was impaired by drugs. In a press release, police said they believe he was speeding around a sharp curve when he lost control and struck two oncoming vehicles.

A driver of one of those vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

RCMP said the Colliers man was taken back to the Holyrood detachment for a drug test, and police said they expect to lay an impaired driving charge once the results are back.

He is also being investigated for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The man's licence has been suspended amid the investigation.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now