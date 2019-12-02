In 1 year, there have been 24 highway deaths in RCMP jurisdictions

The Mounties in Newfoundland and Labrador have released the numbers of people who have died in vehicle collisions this year so far.

Since January, 24 people have died in 18 collisions, and Staff Sgt. David Ossinger, head of RCMP traffic services in Newfoundland and Labrador, says many were preventable.

Some people were impaired. Others weren't wearing seatbelts. In some cases, police suspect the drivers were distracted, impaired or both. But there's no way to say for sure when there are no survivors to question.

As the Christmas season approaches, the RCMP wants the public to be aware of the stark realities of what can happen on roadways.

Here's some data released by the RCMP:

Thirteen people were not wearing a seatbelt.

Five drivers involved in fatal collisions were impaired by drugs or alcohol. Four people were killed as a result.

Fifty per cent of fatal collisions involved vehicles crossing the centre line (which could signal impaired driving, distracted driving or both).

"We believe the public needs to be startled by the extent of the loss of life already experienced on our roadways this year, which will hopefully influence their driving behaviour," said Ossinger in a news release.

"We want to ensure that the loved ones waiting for you don't instead see a police officer at their door."

New signs have been added to the highways in the eastern, central and western regions of the province, the RCMP said, which keeps a tally of the number of dead due to highway crashes.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told CBC News there have been two fatalities as the result of vehicle collisions in its jurisdictions since the beginning of the year.

