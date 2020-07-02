Woman jumped out of moving truck to escape confinement, police say

The RCMP has charged a 30-year-old Happy Valley-Goose Bay man with forcible confinement among other counts after an incident Wednesday night. (CBC)

Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay arrested a 30-year-old man after a woman was injured Wednesday night when she escaped confinement by jumping from a moving truck.

The woman was partially run over by the truck, police said. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that do not threaten her life, according to police.

The RCMP said in a statement Thursday that the man had forced the woman to get into the truck.

The man is also accused of using a weapon to threaten the woman.

The man was arrested not far from his home.

Police said officers found cocaine and cash.

The RCMP said the force also executed a search warrant at a garage on the man's property, where it seized a collapsible baton.

The man has been charged with forcible confinement, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, according to police.

He also faces a charge for operating a vehicle while suspended.

The man was held in custody overnight to appear in provincial court Thursday.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

