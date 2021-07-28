2 men dead in Tuesday afternoon crash in Grand Falls-Windsor

Two men are dead following a three-vehicle crash in Grand Falls-Windsor on Tuesday. (David Bell/CBC)

Two men are dead following a three-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Grand Falls-Windsor on Tuesday.

According to a statement released Wednesday, police got a call at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday about a car driving in the wrong direction on the highway near the Scott Avenue TCH entrance entrance to the community. The crash happened about five minutes later, when two cars and a truck towing a utility trailer collided.

One car was travelling west in the eastbound lane and collided with the second car, which was pulling into the passing lane to pass the truck and trailer. The car that was passing the truck then collided with the trailer and caught fire.

The drivers of both cars, a 57-year-old man and a 69-year-old man, died at the scene. One of the men was ejected from their vehicle during the crash.

There were no injuries to anyone in the truck towing the utility trailer.

Sections of the eastbound lane of the highway between exits 19 and 20 were closed as a result Tuesday. The road was reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say an investigation is continuing, with an RCMP collision analyst on scene Tuesday night. The office of the chief medical examiner is also involved.