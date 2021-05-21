Fraud, forgery charges laid against former Placentia food bank president

Police say the former president of the Placentia and Area Community Food Bank forged financial documents during her time in the top position, misappropriating more than $40,000.

The RCMP have charged Elizabeth Roche, 51, of Freshwater with forgery and fraud over $5,000.

Police received a report of the suspected fraud in March 2019, but officers say they found documents that allegedly were forged between 2012 and 2019.

Roche was arrested May 11. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Placentia on Aug. 25.

