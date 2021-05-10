2 killed in separate head-on TCH collisions in central Newfoundland

The RCMP say two men were killed in separate collisions two days apart on the Trans-Canada Highway. (CBC)

RCMP in central Newfoundland released details Monday on two recent fatal collisions that claimed the lives of two men.

The Gander detachment said a 65-year-old man was killed Sunday on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Benton.

The man was alone in a car that collided with a transport truck on the TCH. Police, who were called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. NT, said they found the man had died on impact.

"The initial investigation suggests that the car crossed over the centre line into the path of the tractor-trailer," police said in a statement.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Meanwhile, the Lewisporte detachment also released details of a crash that happened Friday west of Glenwood on the TCH.

A pickup truck and a van collided around 2 p.m. NT.

A 51-year-old man who was in the van was killed. Police said he had not been wearing a seatbelt, and he died at the scene.

"The initial investigation suggests that the truck crossed over the centre line into the oncoming path of the van," police said.

Both collisions are still under investigation.

