Elderly woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Botwood

A woman in her 70s was struck and killed by a vehicle in Botwood early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Water Street.

The woman was struck while trying to cross the street and died at the scene, according to an RCMP press release.

Police and the chief medical examiner's office are investigating.