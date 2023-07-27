The RCMP on Thursday continued the search for a Marystown man, who evaded police yesterday, in the town of Goose Cove on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula, but again found nothing.

Police said Thursday evening the search for Tony Farrell, 32, was continuing in Goose Cove, but issued another notice around 9:45 p.m. that he hadn't been located.

Police searched through the town of Swift Current on Wednesday evening for Farrell, who was believed to be carrying weapons with the intent to use them.

Goose Cove is located about 135 kilometres northeast of Swift Current.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Farrell earlier this month in relation to several charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop for police, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and breaching probation.