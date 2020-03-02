RCMP searching for drill-toting gas thieves in Grand Falls-Windsor

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor are looking for thieves they say stole gas from parked vehicles between Feb. 21-29.

The RCMP said the suspect, or suspects, used drills to punch holes in gas tanks to drain them.

The first report came in Feb. 23, after a number of vehicles were damaged on New Bay Road while the owners were on a snowmobile trip. Police say snowmobile trailers were also broken into and had items taken.

On Feb. 25 police say a business in Grand Falls-Windsor was the target of a similar approach, with a drill used to drain the gas tanks of several commercial vehicles — $4,500 worth of fuel, said police.

Botwood Recycling was the latest target, on Saturday. Drills were used to drain gas tanks from vehicles parked at the facility, police say.

On the same day, police received a report of camper trailers being broken into on a lot at the corner of Scott Avenue and Harmsworth Drive. Some items inside the trailers were stolen, according to the RCMP.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

