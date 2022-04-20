Gander Bay-area shooting was murder-suicide, say RCMP

The RCMP says its investigation revealed a man in his 30s shot a woman in her 20s in Harris Point, northwest of Gander. (CBC file photo)

RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say the shooting of a man and a woman in the Gander Bay area earlier in April was a murder-suicide.

In a media release on Wednesday, the police force said it has concluded its investigation into the April 4 double shooting in Harris Point, about 40 kilometres north of Gander.

The release said Gander RCMP received a report shortly after midnight on April 4 that a man and a woman had been injured from gun shot wounds in Harris Point. Both were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died the following day.

Police said their investigation revealed that the man, in his 30s, was responsible for the death of the woman, who was in her 20s.

The RCMP said the man died as a result of self-inflicted wounds.

Newfoundland and Labrador's domestic violence help line is 1-888-709-7090, and can be reached by call or text, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

