Police recapture 'dangerous' inmate hours after escape

The RCMP say officers have recaptured a man who escaped from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville Wednesday night.

In an email statement sent to media just before 1 a.m. Thursday, RCMP said they have 39-year-old Tim Hackett back in custody.

Police had advised the public not to approach him.

"Subject is considered dangerous, do not approach," the RCMP wrote in an emailed statement Wednesday night, later adding it appears the escape happened around 6 p.m.

