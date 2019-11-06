RCMP asks public to look out for 'dangerous' escaped inmate on west coast

The RCMP is advising the public not to approach a man who escaped from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville as he is considered dangerous.

Police say the inmate at large, Tim Hackett, is 5'10, 180 lbs and wearing dark clothing.

"Subject is considered dangerous, do not approach," the RCMP wrote in an emailed statement Wednesday night, later adding it appears the escape happened around 6 p.m.

If a member of the public sees Hackett, they're advised to contact police right away.

