RCMP Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe remembered at memorial walk in St. John's

It's been one year since Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe died by suicide, and his family, friends, and colleagues are still working to honour his memory.

Over 500 people participated in the second annual Walk a Mile In His Shoes fundraiser on Saturday at Quidi Vidi Lake, wearing T-shirts commemorating O'Keefe, who was a well-known officer and media relations spokesperson for the RCMP.

All proceeds from the walk went to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Donna Hancock says Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe helped her when she was at her lowest point. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The event was organized by Clarenville's Donna Hancock, who says O'Keefe helped her tremendously after she fled an emotionally and physically abusive relationship.

She hopes the walk will open up a dialogue about post-traumatic stress disorder.

"He was always there for me to let me know that I wasn't alone, to keep going, to never give up," she said.

"He took a person with low self-esteem, a person who was in a very dark place, to where I am today."

Participants register for the "Walk a Mile In His Shoes" fundraiser on Saturday by Quidi Vidi Lake. (Submitted by Wendy S. Sheppard)

Hancock said she wants everyone to know that no matter who they are, help is available.

"Regardless of your job title, your standing, your community, your gender, it doesn't matter at the end of the day. We all need somebody."



Many members of both the RCMP and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary participated in the walk.

"I can't express in words, really, what it means," said Hancock.

"I mean, first responders are always there for the community and this event is no different, and the public support has been amazing."

Saturday's even raised $6,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Another walk in O'Keefe's honour will be held in Clarenville on Sunday.

RCMP Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe is seen here in a 2016 CBC file photo. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

