Sweeping RCMP cocaine bust results in 10 arrests in 3 Newfoundland towns

Police in St. John's on Wednesday announced 10 arrests in Project Bonshaw, a seven-month cocaine investigation. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Ten people in the Newfoundland's Trinity-Conception area have been charged with trafficking cocaine and other related offences following a police investigation across three Newfoundland and Labrador communities.

The arrests, announced Wednesday morning, were made between May and July after search warrants in Victoria, Harbour Grace and Western Bay turned up cocaine, prescription pills including Oxycontin, drug paraphernalia, two sets of nunchaku and parts for a .223 carbine rifle, according to a media release from the RCMP. Police also seized about $55,000 in cash.

The arrests happened under Project Bonshaw, a seven-month effort between Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachments in Bay Roberts and Harbour Grace, along with the force's serious and organized crime unit. Police also received support from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

All 10 people, who range in age from 22 to 60, have been charged with trafficking cocaine, and some have also been charged with possession of cocaine and weapons charges. They will appear in court at a later date.

"Charges against 10 individuals involved in the drug trade is significant and should signal to the criminals involved in trafficking that police will continue to work to disrupt the supply of cocaine and other illegal drugs coming into the Trinity-Conception area," RCMP Sgt. Kenneth Maher said in Wednesday's media release.