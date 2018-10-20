New RCMP provincial head happy to get to work at home

After more than three decades working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police across Canada and around the world, the force's new commanding officer in the province is happy to be back home, but says there's plenty of work to do.

Assistant Commissioner Ches Parsons, from Curling on the island's west coast, said getting to work in Newfoundland and Labrador is the proudest moment of his career.

It did take me three decades, but I'm here and I'm happy - Assistant Commissioner Ches Parsons

"I've worked in so many places in Canada and all over the world. The opportunity to come back to Newfoundland as the commanding officer is very special," he said.

"I think every Newfoundlander, no matter where you go, no matter where you meet us, we all want to get home eventually — it did take me three decades, but I'm here and I'm happy."

Work abroad in counterterrorism

Parsons said he started his career in Fort McMurray and worked mostly in western Canada before moving into a new role after the September 11 attacks in the U.S.

"Once 9/11 happened, I was seconded into what we call the National Security effort, which is really counterterrorism, and I've been there for some 18 years," he said.

In that role, working most recently as the director general of federal policing for national security, Parsons said he travelled extensively working on major crimes, mostly in covert operations, something he said the force has done a good job with.

But Parsons said the chance to come home was too good to pass up.

"For me, it was an opportunity to give something back to my home province," he said.

"This was an opportunity to do something different, to do something that [may] even be better."

Challenges ahead

But Parsons admits there are challenges facing the RCMP, and while he believes the public image of the force is still in good shape, there's lots to be done.

"There is a great deal of work that needs to be done around the whole harassment issue, the mental health issue within the RCMP, these are things that are very serious and and material challenges that we have to undertake and that we have to produce some results on," he said.

Parsons said a key part of his mandate will be to address these issues in Newfoundland and Labrador. He also wants to improve the high fatality rate on the province's roads and tackle family violence.

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

