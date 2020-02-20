Police shut down part of TCH, while other parts of the island see poor driving conditions

With poor driving conditions in parts of Newfoundland, police have closed the Trans-Canada Highway between the Foxtrap Access Road exit and the Holyrood Access Road exit, due to poor weather conditions and multiple vehicles being stuck on the road.

Holyrood RCMP say westbound traffic is being rerouted through the Foxtrap Access Exit, while eastbound traffic is being rerouted through Liam Hickey Drive.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

The area has seen more than a dozen collisions in recent weeks, especially when blowing snow and high winds have led to poor visibility.

Just before 1 p.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary also closed the Southern Shore Highway from the intersection of Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive at Main Road toward Bay Bulls due to "complete whiteout conditions."

Poor driving across island

RCMP on the Burin Peninsula also responded to a collision on Route 210, just north of Rushoon, around noon Thursday.

Police warned of heavy drifting snow and whiteout conditions between Rushoon and Red Harbour Hill and drivers are asked to avoid travel in the area unless absolutely necessary.

In western Newfoundland, drivers in the Corner Brook area also struggled with whiteouts and slippery roads.

The RCMP said officers responded to three separate calls of vehicles off the road on the TCH between Pasadena and Corner Brook.

Police asked motorists to reduce speeds and exercise extra caution if they have to travel on that stretch of highway.

Caution truck spun out and cars struggling <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> exit 16 entering <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cornerbrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cornerbrook</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/570VOCM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@570VOCM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/boiradio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boiradio</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BerniceCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BerniceCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TW_GovNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TW_GovNL</a> very slippery!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/z1A4DPOQqZ">pic.twitter.com/z1A4DPOQqZ</a> —@DonnieOK

Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for the Avalon, Burin and Northern peninsulas, as well as Bay St. George and Corner Brook. Snow squall warnings are in effect for parts of western and central Newfoundland.

The warnings and watches advise that travel may be difficult as snow squalls can cause weather conditions to vary considerably and changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

