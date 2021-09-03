19-year-old Paradise man facing child pornography charges: RCMP

Police have charged a 19-year-old man from Paradise with accessing and possessing child pornography. (David Bell/CBC)

Police have charged a 19-year-old man from Paradise with accessing and possessing child pornography, according to a media release issued Friday afternoon.

The RCMP-RNC Integrated Internet Child Exploitation (IICE) team made the arrest on Thursday after an investigation that began in October of 2020.

According to police, officers were notified of the illegal online activity by the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

On Nov. 13, 2020, IICE executed a search warrant at the man's home in Paradise and seized a number of electronic items for analysis.

A forensic analysis of the seized electronics revealed evidence of online child exploitation activity.

The man was released from custody with conditions designed to protect youth.

He's expected to be in provincial court in St. John's on Sept. 30.

