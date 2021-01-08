Parent of underage ATV driver who drove on main roads will be charged: RCMP

The RCMP say a parent will be charged after police stopped a 15-year-old boy driving an ATV on main roads in Bay Roberts. (RCMP)

The RCMP says it will be charging the parent of an underage ATV operator after they stopped the boy for driving on main roads in Bay Roberts, speeding at times.

Police say a patrol officer exiting Veterans Memorial Highway toward Bay Roberts spotted an ATV being driven in traffic on the road around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Using "covert techniques," according to a press release Friday from the police, the officer saw an ATV being operated through the community on main thoroughfares, at times exceeding the posted speed limit in residential areas.

"On numerous occasions, the ATV could have left the roadway and made use of the trail systems," said the RCMP's release.

Officers eventually intercepted the adult-sized ATV and found it was being operated by a 15-year-old boy, the RCMP said. Under provincial law, operators of full-sized ATVs must be at least 16.

Police say the ATV was seized, and the boy's parent will be charged for permitting underage operation of the ATV.

On Nov. 30, the RCMP announced it planned to ramp up enforcement of ATV regulations, in a year that had seen 15 ATV-related deaths across the province. The RCMP also launched a social media campaign on ATV safety the same day in an effort to show the public the realities of ATV accidents.

A week later two more deaths, in unrelated incidents, were reported, bringing the number of fatalities to 17 in 2020 in RCMP detachment areas.

