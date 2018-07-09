On-call Mounties face long drive and that worries Northern Peninsula mayors

The RCMP has begun sharing its on-call services between detachments on the Northern Peninsula, and that has mayors concerned about the lack of police presence in their communities.

Officers who are on shift and on-call were previously stationed at the same detachment. But since May, those on-call services are now provided by other detachments in the region.

RCMP officers in St. Anthony are now on standby, and if there is an emergency, they are expected to travel quickly — sometimes as far as 126 kilometres away, to Roddickton.

RCMP detachments on the Northern Peninsula with some 100 kilometres between them are sharing on-call services. (Google Earth/CBC)

The shared service system is also in place for officers in Port Saunders and Flowers Cove, communities that are 100 kilometres apart.

"My concern is for the safety of the people [and] as equally important is the safety of the RCMP we have here," said Dale Colbourne, the mayor of St. Lunaire-Griquet.

"If they have to come a couple [of] hours from Roddickton to back someone up, that is a long trip — especially with our inclement weather and bad roads."

Dale Colbourne, the mayor of St. Lunaire-Griquet, said she hasn't seen a police car in her community in a long time. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Colbourne looks out the window of her office at the few houses in Griquet on a foggy, damp morning in late June. Her community of about 600 residents is tucked between St. Anthony and L'Anse aux Meadows.

She says she rarely sees a police car.

"I can't remember the last time I saw one now, but they are around somewhere," Colbourne said.

"We have a wonderful staff in St. Anthony — I just wish they were better utilized."

Decision made for 2 reasons

The RCMP told CBC News that officers started sharing on-call services between communities for two reasons: money and the officers' well-being.

"The RCMP [is] responsible to effectively manage public funds, but we are also thinking about our officers," said Supt. David Cook, who's the district policing officer for Newfoundland's west coast.

He said between shift work and being on-call, the officers in the region are always working.

Supt. David Cook, who's the district policing officer for Newfoundland's west coast, said sharing police services between detachments had to happen on the Northern Peninsula. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

"These small detachments have very few resources. Sharing that on-call between the few members that are in each detachment is unsustainable," Cook said.

The Northern Peninsula is not the only area that's sharing services. On-call officers will now work for the Harbour Breton-Baie D'Espoir detachments, and the Springdale and Baie Verte detachments will work together.

Cook has promised no change in the number of officers on duty in these smaller Newfoundland detachments.

He says sharing on-call work is possible because of the extremely low crime rate and the low call volume during quiet hours in the region.

Long response times

But that doesn't mean emergencies don't happen. Community leaders worry the potentially long response time for police to get to the scene of an accident or crime could be detrimental.

Sheila Fitzgerald, the mayor of Roddickton, wants to see the RCMP's on-call shared services plan reversed. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"What if there is a domestic [disturbance], a vehicle accident or a fire, and they have to come two hours away ... That's not going to help us," said Colbourne.

Sheila Fitzgerald, the mayor of Roddickton-Bide Arm, says she shares Colbourne's concerns.

"When things go wrong, how long are we going to have to wait on this side of the Northern Peninsula for someone to come and respond to an emergency?" Fitzgerald asked.

St. Anthony is one of the many communities on the Nothern Peninsula that is seeing a change in police services. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Cook said there are plans in place for emergencies between St. Anthony and Flowers Cove.

"Each officer has the ability to risk manage and determine what resources they need to respond and the time frame in which to respond," he said.

"This doesn't preclude them from calling on resources from the detachment that's closer. They alternate the on-call time between them."

'Consistent concerns' expressed by RCMP officers

Changes to policing services have been a long time coming.

Through access to information, CBC News obtained a RCMP review from 2014 that outlines concerns about long response times and the dangers of sharing on-call services.

"While response is regarded as a priority, relative to the RNC, in many cases, the RCMP response time is necessarily longer," the document states.

"This problem with rural policing arises primarily because of the relatively large detachment area and ... more time passes before sufficient officers can arrive to handle the situation."

The vast highway through the Northern Peninsula has many twists and turns, to reach the coastal communities that are spread out. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The review states the Northern Peninsula detachments in question have low case loads, and a low volume of violent people and offences. It notes the likelihood of a member being called out is also low.

Although sections of the review are blacked out, it did state that the Flowers Cove detachment has experienced some resource shortages, and it was found that many officers are voluntarily agreeing to be available to the person working alone, without compensation.

"The number of incidents where backup has been required has been reported to be low, yet the risk in relation to the time [for] that backup to arrive is high," the document states.

The review says there is a risk to officers who are working alone, and the need for backup that's closer than a nearby detachment.

"This is a consistent concern expressed by many members when hubbing between detachments occurs, especially when the backup is in excess of 30 minutes and could be up to as much as an hour or more," the review states.

Cook says he's aware of these concerns, and that officers can call in others who are off-duty, but are closer to the scene of the crime.

"Nothing is stopping them from contacting our communication centre in St. John's, who can then contact members at the closet detachment to respond to a complaint," he said.

'Why wait for something to go wrong?'

The National Police Federation, a non-profit group that promotes the rights of RCMP members, issued a statement when the change was implemented in May, saying that it "presents a clear and definite risk to the membership and the citizens they have sworn to protect."

Both the federation and the mayor of Roddickton-Bide Arm want the sharing of on-call services reversed.

On-call RCMP officers in Roddickton will now service the St. Anthony area, which is more than 100 kilometres away. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"Why wait for something to go wrong and in retrospect say we shouldn't have done that? I would like to see services maintained the way they were," Fitzgerald said.

Meanwhile, Colbourne said she's concerned that if the residents of St. Lunaire-Griquet know that police are not around as much, they will push the limits on illegal activity.

She said the low crime rate could change rapidly with a lowered police presence.

"Usually, we rely on our police to walk through our festival grounds and at night, when alcohol is being served, and it just keeps people aware that they are there," she said.

"It keeps the issue of drinking and driving under control because they are less likely to do it if they are there."

'Change is always difficult'

Cook has spent a lot of time on the Northern Peninsula, meeting with mayors and local RCMP detachment members, and explaining the new shared services model.

"We are all about collecting evidence and reviewing our data. This will be done throughout this process," he said.

Cook said he will monitor the shared services in the northern communities in the coming months to see if there are any possible dangers to RCMP officers and the public.

"I have committed to the mayors of the Northern Peninsula to review the information and meet with them in the fall and provide feedback."