RCMP make arrest after warning public about armed man in Carbonear

Police cars are parked on O'Driscoll's Lane in Carbonear, N.L. The RCMP say they've made an arrest after warning the public of an armed man in the Conception Bay North town. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The RCMP say its officers have made an arrest after warning Carbonear, N.L. residents of an armed man in the Conception Bay North town.

Police say there is no threat to public safety but residents can expect an increased police presence in the town as the investigation continues.

Around 9:30 a.m. NT Thursday, the RCMP asked residents to stay away from Valley Road, near a College of the North Atlantic campus and the town pool, because officers were responding to an ongoing situation involving "an armed individual."

The RCMP later said officers were responding to a home on O'Driscoll's Lane, after receiving information the man was there.

At 10:21 a.m. NT, police issued a press release that said the man had been arrested.

