Search called off for Labrador snowmobiler who fell through sea ice

Police have called off the search for a man believed to have fallen through ice on his snowmobile near Cartwright, on the coast of Labrador.

The RCMP said Tuesday that its underwater recovery team had been unable to find the man or his snowmobile, and had searched near a hole in the sea ice where they suspect he fell in on Friday.

The force said unsafe blizzard conditions expected Tuesday prompted its decision to suspend the search.

The team looked thoroughly for the man, according to a media release, and encountered "heavy tidal currents, ice pans and frigid temperatures" over the course of their mission Monday.

The man is now considered missing at sea.