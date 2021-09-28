Skip to Main Content
RCMP calls off search for missing Mary's Harbour fishermen

The RCMP is calling off search efforts for two missing fishermen in Mary's Harbour after 10 days and 9,460 square nautical miles of area covered.

Search spanned 10 days, 9,460 square nautical miles

Marc Russell and Joey Jenkins aboard the Island Lady. They were last heard from around 4 p.m. on Sept. 17. (Submitted/Dwight Russell )

In a media release on Tuesday, the RCMP said the search included resources in the air, on the water and underneath the ocean's surface.

"All known areas of interest or abnormality have been explored with the use of trained spotters in the air, a side-scan sonar device, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and other specialized underwater equipment," the RCMP said. 

"The two men and their vessel remain missing."

The missing men are Marc Russell and Joey Jenkins, who were on board their vessel, the Island Lady. They were last heard from around 4 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The RCMP said that while the search is over, the investigation for the two men remains open as a missing persons case. 

Eight agencies were involved in the search over the last 10 days, including Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Canadian Armed Forces, Provincial Air Services, Canadian Air Search and Rescue Association, Canadian Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Kraken Robotics, Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue and the RCMP's underwater recovery team.

The RCMP is asking anyone with further information or possible sightings to contact police in Mary's Harbour at 709-921-6229.

