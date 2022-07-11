RCMP call off search for missing Gander man

RCMP have called of the search for 29-year-old Brandon Tucker. (Family of Brandon Tucker)

After five days of combing the area by land and air, Police have called off the search for a missing Gander man.

Brandon Tucker, 29, was last seen July 8 on a trail in the Gander area, and was reported missing later that afternoon.

In the days following his disappearance, his partner said there was reason to believe Tucker was "not in a great frame of mind," and there was concern for his mental wellbeing.

The search began the next day, and included crews from the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association, police drones, aerial searches and RCMP police dogs.

RCMP said Thursday that after exhausting all of their resources, they were ending the search.

While active search efforts have come to an end, anyone with information is asked to contact Gander RCMP.

