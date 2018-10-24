Man believed to have gun has barricaded himself in Botwood home

Police confirm a man, who is believed to have a gun, has barricaded himself in his Botwood home early Wednesday evening.

The RCMP say the incident has blocked access to the community via Twomey Drive — which is where the hospital is located.

One resident told CBC News he has been trying to return to his house since 6 p.m.

Central Health is asking people with non life-threatening issues that require medical attention to go to the Grand Falls Central Health Centre until the matter has been resolved.

The RCMP, police dogs and firefighters are on the scene trying to resolve the situation.

Firefighters have began moving their vehicles to allow residents to leave the street, however there is no indication of an evacuation.

Hospital staff and the families of patients have been allowed to leave the hospital, some who were waiting since 3 p.m.

Firefighters, along with the RCMP and police dogs are on the scene. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"RCMP ask the public to be patient during this time and to obey the barricades or directions of any police officers or firefighters that are in place," reads a news release issued by the RCMP early Wednesday evening.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team has also been dispatched.