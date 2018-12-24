RCMP nab 2 alleged impaired drivers within hours of each other

Police in Stephenville were busy the weekend before Christmas, arresting and charging two different people within hours of each other for incidents involving alleged impaired driving.

The first arrest came after Bay St. George RCMP officers noticed a man on a snowmobile driving "erratically" around the parking lot of the Kindale Library around 1 a.m., according to a police press release.

The release said officers stopped the snowmobiler, who gave breath samples above the legal limit. Police charged the 29-year-old Stephenville man with impaired driving, suspended his licence and confiscated his snowmobile.

Abut seven hours later, at 8 a.m., the RCMP was alerted to a woman asleep inside a running vehicle on Ross St. The 33-year-old from Stephenville gave breath samples that were almost twice the legal limit, said the release, and was then charged with care and control of vehicle while intoxicated.

Police suspended her licence and impounded her car. Both she and the man were released from custody for court dates in the future.

