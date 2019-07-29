Search resumes for 3 missing victims of Labrador floatplane crash

RCMP search teams and military resources will resume efforts on Tuesday to locate the three missing victims of a Labrador floatplane crash, as well as the aircraft's fuselage.

Divers and investigators had pulled out of the Mistastin Lake area on Saturday, after being stationed at the site for eight consecutive days.

Four of the seven people onboard the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver — which had been travelling from Three Rivers Lodge to Mistastin Lake on July 15 — had been found dead.

Those include: the body of a 50-year-old fishing guide from N.L., lodge guest John Weaver II of Chicago, fishing guide Dwayne Winsor of Deer Lake, N.L. and a 67-year-old American man.

Pilot Gilles Morin of Quebec and Weaver's sons, John Weaver III and Matthew Weaver, are still missing but presumed dead.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The RCMP say members will return to the site of the crash with specialized equipment including a portable underwater inspection device, a side-scan sonar, and a "robust deep-water ROV."

Last week, Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale said the federal government would be assisting with the ongoing recovery efforts.

That assistance will include "equipment and personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces that are able to detect and recover remains and other items at underwater depth levels found in Mistastin Lake," Goodale said in a statement at the time.