RCMP charge 18-year-old woman in connection to arson on Bell Island

Police have charged an 18-year-old woman on Thursday in relation to arson at vacant residences on Bell Island.

The woman appeared in court Friday morning, facing charges of mischief and two counts of arson.

She has been released, with another court appearance set for February.

Police say this is the second case of arson to a vacant residence in Bell Island in just over a month. The first fire happened on Nov. 3.

Bell Island RCMP is asking anyone with information on either fire to contact the local detachment, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

