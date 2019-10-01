Impaired driver rolled car, fled into woods, found in house 12 km away: police

Police arrested a 39-year-old man for impaired driving after responding to a report of a single-vehicle rollover outside Corner Brook Thursday evening.

Corner Brook RCMP say officers believed they'd find the driver injured, but when they arrived they instead discovered an empty vehicle.

Police dispatched the canine unit and enlisted Bay of Islands Search and Rescue to scour nearby woods and locate the driver, who allegedly fled the scene on foot.

He was later found at a residence in McIvers, about 12 kilometres away from the rollover in Meadows, police say.

The Cox's Cove man supplied breath samples with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit, according to police, and was treated at hospital for minor injuries.

He is set to appear in court in November and is facing charges of impaired driving and breach of probation.

