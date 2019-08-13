Disruptive passenger forces American Airlines flight to land in Goose Bay

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP met a diverted American Airlines flight from London to Chicago on the airport's tarmac Tuesday afternoon to deal with an unruly passenger.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said Flight AA87 was diverted due to a disruptive passenger.

According to a tweet by aviation journalist Tom Podolec, the pilot told air traffic control a passenger onboard was restrained.

↩️ DIVERSION<br>American Airlines <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AA87?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AA87</a><br>London to Chicago<br>Diverting to Goose Bay<br>Pilot advised ATC a passenger is restrained. <a href="https://t.co/lsP293uvqo">https://t.co/lsP293uvqo</a> <a href="https://t.co/EYJ9DfBNyo">pic.twitter.com/EYJ9DfBNyo</a> —@TomPodolec

The company said local law enforcement met the aircraft upon landing, and removed the passenger.

A spokesperson for Goose Bay Airport told CBC News the plane landed at 3:25 p.m. AT, was met by the RCMP, was secured, and was refuelling roughly 30 minutes after landing to continue its flight path.

There were 266 passengers and 13 crew members aboard the aircraft.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft has 285 seats, and was travelling roughly nine hours from London Heathrow to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport when it was diverted.

