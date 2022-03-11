Investigation into helicopter crash continues as Gander airport resumes some operations

Emergency crews responded to a Cormorant helicopter crash at 9 Wing Gander on Thursday. (David Newell/CBC)

The Gander airport resumed some operations Friday morning after, the day after a Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant helicopter crashed during a training flight.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of runways 13-31 and 03-21, and forced the airport to close to operations for the rest of the day.

In a media release sent Friday morning, the airport said it has reopened runway 03-21 at a reduced capacity of 8,600 feet. Runway 13-31 will stay closed until investigators with the RCAF's Directorate of Flight Safety finish their investigation and the runway is been cleared.

"Airport officials hope to have both runways restored ahead of this weekend's winter storm," stated the release, referring to a storm expected to hit Saturday and last into Sunday.

Six crew members were on board the CH-149 aircraft when it crashed. All of them were taken to hospital, but four were released later Thursday.

There was no update on the condition of the two military members who remained in hospital Friday, and no further information relayed about the cause of the crash.

On Friday Lt. Col. Lydia Evequoz, commander of 9 Wing Gander, told reporters the investigation is in its preliminary stages and the RCAF won't speculate or comment further.

Evequoz said search and rescue through the JRCC in Halifax is still available for life-saving missions on the east coast, including Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Yesterday's incident reminds us all that aviation — and search and rescue in particular — is not without risk," Evequoz said.

"However, we have a very resilient and dedicated team, military and civilian alike, that upholds the SAR motto that others may live."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador