Investigation into Raymond Halleran's disappearance remains active

The disappearance of a missing man from St. Vincent's continues to mystify police in Newfoundland and Labrador, more than two years since he was last seen.

The Ferryland RCMP issued a renewed call for information on Tuesday, asking anyone who might have even the tiniest piece of information about Raymond Halleran to contact police.

Halleran was 49 years old when he was last seen at his house in St. Vincent's on Jan. 12, 2018. Police now say he might have also been in St. John's that day — about 130 kilometres from his home.

Halleran is five-foot-nine, 175 pounds, with grey eyes and brown hair that may have been dyed purple. Investigators say it's possible his appearance could have changed in the time since the last sighting.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, khaki shoes and a camouflage jacket and hat. He was carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP detachment in Ferryland, or Crime Stoppers.

