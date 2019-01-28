Legendary N.L. musician Ray Walsh passes away at 75

Tributes are pouring in for Ray Walsh, a man regarded as one of the most prominent accordion players in Newfoundland and Labrador's history.

Walsh passed away suddenly over the weekend at the age of 75.

Hailing from Bay de Verde, Walsh made a name for himself at home before becoming a featured player on CBC's Saturday Night Jamboree and All Around the Circle from 1964 until 1975.

All Around the Circle band members from left to right: Don Randell, Ollie Smith, Ray Kerrivan, Wally Cobb, Ray Walsh; performer Evan Purchase; host Doug Laite and regular series singers John White and Carol Brothers. Circa mid-1970s. (Submitted by Wayne Guzzwell)

"He was so incredible," his nephew, Neil Hyde, told The St. John's Morning Show on Monday morning.

"So serious and meticulous, especially when it comes to the music. He was the most professional professional. But then you have the other side of him that a lot of friends and family do know, that he was just so funny and caring and loving. He's the most all around person that you can have. I was so lucky to have him as my uncle and to know him so well."

Walsh was famous around the province for his work on the piano accordion. Hyde said he brought a passion and intensity to the instrument, even when playing for family and friends in Bay de Verde.

"That's the thing they're going to miss the most is the void, this music void during all the family events and get-togethers," he said. "[Watching] his fingers just dance all over the keys, it was incredible, absolutely incredible to watch. It's going to be very difficult not to have that in our lives anymore."

Outside of music, Walsh was a school teacher in Marystown and a family man. In 1995, he formed the Walsh Family Band alongside his brothers, Gerard and Ron, son Greg and daughter Michelle.

Hyde shared the stage with his uncle many times, and said it didn't matter whether they were playing the opening night of Mile One Centre or kicking off the Brigus Blueberry Festival before the pie-eating contest — Walsh treated every gig the same.

"Most important was to play music with his family," said Hyde. "He was so happy to play music with his family."

In 2013, Walsh was awarded the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Arts Society's lifetime achievement award, for his contributions to the "cultural fabric of this province through his talent and passion for the music."

Tributes also poured in from the local music community, including Shanneyganock singer and accordion player Mark Hiscock.

"There's not very many people that don't know the name Ray Walsh," Hiscock told the St. John's Morning Show. "His name will definitely go down in history as a big part of the Newfoundland music community."

Hiscock joined Walsh on stage once, during a fundraiser for Gord O'Brien in 2014. Walsh played alongside Shanneyganock, a special moment for the band.

"We played at different folk festivals and stuff like that but it was probably the only time I got to share the stage with Ray himself. It was definitely an honour and a privilege."