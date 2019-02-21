Ray Stacey sentenced to 42 months for assaulting wife, robbery
Sentence includes time for assault with a weapon, robbery, theft
Ray Stacey was sentenced to 42 months for charges stemming from an incident in which he attacked his wife with a knife, and then stole two cars.
The sentence was delivered Thursday morning in a St. John's courtroom.
It included six months for assaulting his wife, eight months for assault with a weapon, 33 months for robbery and 30 months for theft.
Some of that time will be served concurrently.
Stacey had pleaded guilty in December to assault with a weapon, stealing two cars and breaching a court order.
These images were entered as evidence: on the left, the knife Stacey used to attack his wife. On the right, the baseball bat she used to defend herself. In a police interview, she said she felt she would have been killed if the bat hadn’t been there. <a href="https://t.co/BlrCAQYeMt">pic.twitter.com/BlrCAQYeMt</a>—@zachgoudie
At a sentencing hearing earlier this month, the court heard he attacked his wife, Alexandra Stacey, and then fled to the Coffee Matters in Paradise where he got into a running vehicle, which he promptly crashed.
He then tried to steal another vehicle at a nearby Dairy Queen.
Ray Stacey attacked wife, fled, stole vehicle, court told at sentencing hearing
Stacey, 26, was originally charged with attempted murder and over a dozen other charges, including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.
The attempted murder charge was dismissed by a judge at the preliminary hearing last August. Other charges were dropped when Stacey pleaded guilty in December.