Ray Stacey sentenced to 42 months for assaulting wife, robbery

Ray Stacey was sentenced to 42 months for charges stemming from an incident in which he attacked his wife with a knife, and then stole two cars.

The sentence was delivered Thursday morning in a St. John's courtroom.

It included six months for assaulting his wife, eight months for assault with a weapon, 33 months for robbery and 30 months for theft.

Some of that time will be served concurrently.

Ray Stacey appears in a St. John's courtroom Thursday morning, during a sentencing hearing for attacking his wife with a knife in May 2018. (Rob Antle/CBC)

Stacey had pleaded guilty in December to assault with a weapon, stealing two cars and breaching a court order.

These images were entered as evidence: on the left, the knife Stacey used to attack his wife. On the right, the baseball bat she used to defend herself. In a police interview, she said she felt she would have been killed if the bat hadn’t been there. <a href="https://t.co/BlrCAQYeMt">pic.twitter.com/BlrCAQYeMt</a> —@zachgoudie

At a sentencing hearing earlier this month, the court heard he attacked his wife, Alexandra Stacey, and then fled to the Coffee Matters in Paradise where he got into a running vehicle, which he promptly crashed.

He then tried to steal another vehicle at a nearby Dairy Queen.

Stacey, 26, was originally charged with attempted murder and over a dozen other charges, including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

The attempted murder charge was dismissed by a judge at the preliminary hearing last August. Other charges were dropped when Stacey pleaded guilty in December.

