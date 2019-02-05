Ray Stacey to be sentenced in knife attack on wife
He pleaded guilty to several charges, including assault with a weapon
Ray Stacey will find out his punishment today, after pleading guilty to attacking his wife with a knife.
Stacey, 26, was originally charged with the attempted murder of Alexandra Stacey, and more than a dozen other charges including forcible confinement and aggravated assault, following an incident in May 2018.
The attempted murder charge, along with other charges, were dropped when he pleaded guilty in December to assault with a weapon, stealing two cars, and breaching a court order.
Ray Stacey, previously found not guilty of murder, charged with attempted murder of wife
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning in provincial court in St. John's.
Not guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Two years earlier, in December 2016, Stacey was found not guilty of killing his co-worker Clifford Comerford on Jan. 11, 2015.
The two men worked together as chicken catchers and were heading to a night shift in a van with other employees.
'I didn't know what was on the go': Ray Stacey testifies Clifford Comerford attacked him first
Stacey testified Comerford attacked him in the back of a van, and said it was Comerford who had a knife, and he didn't stab Comerford.
The other people in the van testified they didn't see a stabbing.
No weapon was ever found.