Ray Stacey back in police custody after parole warrant issued

Ray Stacey, a Paradise man recently released from federal prison, is back in police custody after a warrant was issued for him while he was out on parole.

Stacey was sentenced to 42 months in prison in February 2019 for several charges related to attacking his wife with a knife in 2018, as well as two subsequent carjackings as he fled police after the assault.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed Monday that Stacey was back in the community on parole, and that a parole warrant had been issued for Stacey, and he turned himself into police on Sunday.

In an email, the RNC said it was unable to give any further details about the warrant as it is a matter involving the courts and Correctional Services Canada.

Police said after Stacey turned himself in, police took him to the St. John's city lockup without incident.

Some of Stacey's sentence was credited to time already served in policy custody, leaving him with 27 months left at the time of his sentencing.

Stacey was found not guilty of second-degree murder in 2016, following the death of a co-worker.

