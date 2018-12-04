Ray Stacey pleads guilty to attacking his wife with a knife

Ray Stacey — the Paradise man who had been found not guilty of murder in 2016 — has pleaded guilty to several charges, including assault with a weapon, related to an attack on his wife last spring.

In Supreme Court in St. John's on Monday, Stacey admitted he assaulted Alexandra Stacey with a knife in early May. She was taken to hospital at the time.

Stacey also pleaded guilty to stealing two cars and breaching a court order.

A charge of attempted murder was dropped, in addition to other charges.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 5.

Not guilty verdict in 2016

Stacey was accused of killing his co-worker Clifford Comerford on Jan. 11, 2015.

The two men worked together as chicken catchers and were heading to a night shift in a van with other employees.

Stacey had testified that Comerford attacked him in the back of a van, and said it was Comerford who had a knife, and that he didn't stab Comerford.

The other people in the van testified they didn't see a stabbing.

No weapon was ever found, although police searched the Mount Pearl neighbourhood where Comerford died, and took evidence from Stacey's home.