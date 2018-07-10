Ray O'Neill, long-time St. John's politician, dies

Raymond O'Neill, 72, died on July 8. (Carnell’s Funeral Home)

Long-serving St. John's politician Ray O'Neill died on Sunday.

O'Neill, 72, was a city councillor for 20 years and served as deputy mayor.

He sat as the national president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

O'Neill was also the president of the Newfoundland Safety Council for 30 years, before retiring in 2000.

A funeral for O'Neill is being held Friday morning at the Basilica of St. John's the Baptist.

