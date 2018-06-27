Ray Newman sentenced to 60 days in jail for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Ray Newman is led out of court in handcuffs after his sentencing Wednesday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Six years after being acquitted for the murder of his estranged wife, Ray Newman will see time behind bars for choking a former girlfriend.

Newman, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday to 60 days for a violent skirmish in his Paradise home in September.

Before being sentenced, Newman stood and addressed the judge, apologizing to the court and his family.

"I wish Nicole nothing but the best," he said of the victim, Nicole Young.

Newman remained unemotional throughout the sentencing hearing.

Crown requested 90 days in prison

While testifying at trial, Young said he punched, choked and dragged her, leaving her with a black eye.

Ray Newman, acquitted of murdering his estranged wife in 2007, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for assaulting a former girlfriend in 2017. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Newman, meanwhile, claimed he was the victim in the attack and said he called 911 that night after Young got violent in an argument while she was on cocaine. When police arrived, however, he was the one placed under arrest.

Crown prosecutor Shawn Patten told the court there was no evidence to support Newman's side of the story.

The family of Chrissy Predham Newman, including her uncle Bruce Harvey, on the left, were in court for the sentencing. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The Crown requested a sentence of 90 days in jail for Newman, with 12 months' probation. They also asked that he be supervised for the probationary period and have no contact with Young.

Defence lawyer Brian Wentzell asked for a conditional sentence of 90 days for Newman, saying the restrictions of such a sentence would have a greater effect than time in the penitentiary.

Predham Newman's family attended sentencing

In 2012, Newman was acquitted of killing his wife, Chrissy Predham Newman, five years earlier. It was ruled the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary violated his rights several times, resulting in much of the evidence being tossed.

Chrissy Predham Newman's body was found in her basement apartment in the Airport Heights neighbourhood of St. John's on Jan. 21, 2007. (CBC)

Predham Newman's mother told police that her daughter said her relationship with Newman turned violent as soon as they were married.

On Jan. 27, 2007, her body was found in her basement apartment, where she lived with their infant daughter, Ireland.

Newman remained a free man for more than a year, until he was arrested and charged with her murder. The case dragged through court for years, until it was tossed by a Supreme Court judge in 2012. The acquittal came with a three-hour lecture by the judge for the police officers who investigated Newman.

During testimony in the Nicole Young case, Newman told the court he had "never laid a hand on a woman," and maintained his innocence.

Meanwhile, Predham Newman's family sat in the courtroom for each appearance, staring at the only person the police ever suspected of killing their loved one.

After the sentencing her uncle, Bruce Harvey, said he felt emotional but the sentencing itself wasn't a win.

"The real victory was a couple of weeks ago when it was recognized that he was an abuser, he was a woman beater," Harvey told reporters outside the courtroom.

"I'm not a very religious person, but I wish Chrissy could see it."

Harvey and Newman exchanged words as they went through security Wednesday, with sheriffs and family for both men intervening to calm the situation.

As Newman left the courtroom post-sentencing, Harvey said "Enjoy your summer, buddy. Enjoy your summer."

