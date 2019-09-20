Renewed search efforts for man missing since January 2018

A search for a man who was last seen over 18 months ago is ramping up this weekend in St. Vincent's.

On Saturday, the RCMP, and ground search and rescue crews will be searching certain areas in the town, about 100 kilometres from Ferryland, in relation to Raymond Halleran.

He was last seen at his home Jan. 12, 2018, in St. Vincent's.

The RCMP had previously said someone picked Halleran up from his home on that day and police were looking to speak with that person.

CBC asked police what has prompted this renewed search effort at this particular time. A response has not yet been provided.

There have been previous searches by police, and local residents.

Halleran is described as a white man, 5'9" tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair that may be dyed purple. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, khaki shoes, a camouflage jacket and hat. Police said he was carrying a black duffel bag.