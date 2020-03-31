Rawlins Cross roundabout toast after council vote, despite recommendations

A makeshift traffic circle at Rawlins Cross intersection near downtown St. John's will soon be gone.

The motion to make the change from traffic lights permanent was defeated in a 7-4 vote at Monday's council meeting.

"It's a busy place and when you're going through there, there's a lot of things happening. And this particular configuration, I think worked very well for traffic. For pedestrians, I think, it left something to be desired," said Mayor Danny Breen, who voted against making it permanent.

Mayor Danny Breen says the traffic circle worked well for traffic but it left something to be desired for pedestrians. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Some members of the public felt the roundabout was not safe for pedestrians, and submitted a petition to the city reflecting that. In a report to the committee of the whole, city staff noted it would cost $1 million to make the changes to Rawlins Cross permanent, and include rapid flashing beacons at crosswalks for pedestrians crossing the street.

Staff had recommended council vote in favour of making the traffic circle permanent, as the average number of accidents per month had dropped nearly 53 per cent, with the percentage of accidents resulting in injuries down 25 per cent since the changes were implemented.

"From my perspective, I think in that area for people to be able to cross properly the traffic has to be stopped, and that requires lights," Breen said.

"And I'm not convinced that you can take the lights out of there, and that's why I voted the way that I did."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador