Public meeting aims to end Rawlins Cross motor vehicle mayhem

​City of St. John's is planning a pilot project to transform Rawlins Cross, and staff are inviting the public to learn all about it at a meeting Wednesday night.

The area where Military Road, Prescott Street and Monkstown Road meet is largely considered a bewildering place to drive, and the city is hoping its new plan will ease the confusion and the congestion.

"I've seen ... people getting hit, and [bodies] going flying," said Kathie Hicks, who lives in the area. "It's a tough one, but they need to start somewhere."

Kathie Hicks lives right near Rawlins Cross and says she has mishaps all the time. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

Hicks spoke with CBC News at Rawlins Cross on Tuesday morning.

As she described the motor vehicle mayhem she often witnesses there, a car attempting to turn left off Prescott Street wound up driving down the one-way road in the wrong direction.

"That happens all the time," she said.

This diagram shows an early proposal for new traffic configuration at Rawlins Cross in downtown St. John's. Several streets would be transformed into a sort of roundabout that turns counterclockwise. (City of St. John's)

The city plans to remove all the traffic signals, replace them with yield signs, and close part of Military Road to traffic, creating a large roundabout — of sorts.

A video released by the city explaining how to navigate the new Rawlins Cross has been met with mixed reviews.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bannerman Park pool house.

