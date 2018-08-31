Accessibility ramp to be installed at Rawlins Cross, says City of St. John's

The City of St. John's will be installing an accessibility curb ramp at the Rawlins Cross intersection, after receiving complaints about a lack of curb access amid the intersection's upgrades this week.

The ramp will be installed at the temporary crosswalk on Monkstown Road, east of Rennie's Mill Road.

In a release Friday, the city said it is "contracting to have the work completed as quickly as possible."

"We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause," the city said in its release.

When the changes at Rawlins Cross came into effect this week — a pilot project that turned the busy intersection into a roundabout — there were complaints from people who said there was limited access for people with disabilities.

"This is unacceptable," the Coalition of Persons with Disabilities tweeted. "We are connecting with [the City of St. John's] to solve this issue."

The city said in its release that the already existing infrastructure at the intersection is accessible to all people using it.

However, two new temporary crosswalks installed for the pilot project are in locations where no existing curb ramp is available.

