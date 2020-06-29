Crash shuts down Rawlins Cross for 2nd time in a week

For the second time in five days, a car crash called first responders to Rawlins Cross in downtown St. John's, where the city last month reverted to an old traffic design.

A mid-sized SUV and a Budgen's Taxi sedan collided in the middle of the intersection on Military Road. Police, paramedics and firefighters were on scene just after 10 a.m.

The crash comes five days after another SUV was involved in an incident at Rawlins Cross.

There have been at least three multi-vehicle collisions since the intersection was changed from a traffic circle to traffic lights on May 15.

This SUV was involved in a collision on June 24 at Rawlins Cross in St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The intersection has long been notorious in St. John's due to its propensity for collisions. A pilot project saw it turned into a makeshift roundabout, where each driver yielded upon entering Rawlins Cross, in August 2018.

Despite a 53 per cent drop in collisions, council voted against making the pilot project permanent after residents petitioned the city, saying they felt less safe as pedestrians.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador