Rawlins Cross reopens to traffic with more crosswalks, no traffic lights

Start your engines — but watch out for pedestrians.

The facelift for the sometimes confusing Rawlins Cross intersection has reopened to traffic, with drivers making their way counter-clockwise, unimpeded by traffic lights but with more crosswalks to keep in mind.

Here is a little time lapse of traffic flow this morning at Rawlins Cross <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/gNym17X6aC">pic.twitter.com/gNym17X6aC</a> —@Jeremy_Eaton

Yield signs have replaced the traffic lights. There are new street markings. Three lanes on Monkstown Road have been narrowed to two with concrete blocks, and a section of Military Road is closed entirely to traffic.

Early Thursday morning, traffic seemed to be moving fine, although some drivers didn't appear to be waiting for pedestrians to cross before moving into the circle.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a> has added lots of yield signs and yield road markings. Traffic must yield to pedestrians; but most <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> drivers this morning aren’t waiting until pedestrians have crossed the road before they start driving. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/HqMiEWbGVv">pic.twitter.com/HqMiEWbGVv</a> —@Jeremy_Eaton

Residents in the area had been concerned that the removal of traffic signals would make the area less safe for pedestrians. The City of St. John's has said it expects there to be a period of adjustment before drivers and pedestrians are used to the new configuration, and will be monitoring the area.

With files from Jeremy Eaton.