Car hits building at Rawlins Cross in St. John's

A car drove into a building in the Rawlins Cross intersection in downtown St. John's early Thursday morning, hitting a sign and a park bench before crashing into the Kitchen Design Boutique building.

The vehicle collided with a park bench and street sign before hitting the building. (Arthur Craig Green)

It's the first significant vehicle accident in the intersection since it was redesigned as a roundabout, and reopened in late August.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the St. John's Regional Fire Department and Eastern Health Ambulance responded to the scene at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, the RNC said in a statement.

Police responded to an accident at Rawlins Cross just after midnight Thursday. (Arthur Craig Green)

The vehicle left the road, eventually hitting and breaking through the outside wall of the Kitchen Design building on Queen's Road at Prescott Street.

The vehicle's driver was brought to the hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

