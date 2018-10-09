Rodents scurrying around Avalon Mall movie theatre

Rodents are crashing the movie-going experience at Cineplex Theatres at the Avalon Mall in St. John's.

This weekend, one moviegoer went to see A Star Is Born, but the film was crashed by what look like rats running around the theatre.

A moviegoer caught this rodent scurrying around the Cineplex Theatre at the Avalon Mall this weekend. Cineplex has seen the video, and says it's taking the matter 'very seriously'<br><br>We'll have more coming up on the <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> at 7:15 a.m.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rl1RxoTFNO">pic.twitter.com/Rl1RxoTFNO</a> —@CBCNL

She declined to comment on the experience, but did say she would be reaching out to the Department of Health and Community Services.

Earlier this summer, there were also reports on social media of rats seen in the theatre while people were in their seats to see a movie.

Looks like the rumors of rats taking over ScotiaBank Theatres is completely true. Saw one and had to listen to them over my head during the entirety of the movie. Time to shut it down and let Orkin have a field day! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@SugarShane_NL

In a provided statement, Cineplex says it's aware of the issue and has seen the video taken by the moviegoer.

"Movie-lovers can rest assure that we continue to take this matter very seriously, that the theatre is safe and that we have taken a number of over and above measures to address and manage the issue," a Cineplex spokesperson said via email.

"We understand from the landlord that other tenants in the mall have been experiencing similar issues and that the mouse problem at the mall may be the result of all the development and construction in and around the area disturbing nests."

The Avalon Mall and Cineplex Theatres say there are pest management plans in place. (CBC)

Cineplex falls under the ServiceNL's Public Food Premises category, which means there are regular inspection reports.

A routine inspection report from late June found some rodent droppings.

Then in early August, in a follow up inspection, "a small amount of suspect rodent droppings" were found "in a non-food related area."

Notes were added that a "small hole in wall" was to be repaired at time of inspection adding that other measures would be taken to decrease rodent presence.

"All doors will be removed and replaced to decrease the gaps at the bottom," the report states, and there will be daily visits by pest control.

A moviegoer says A Star Is Born is so good, she tolerated the rodents scurrying around the theatre while she watched it.

There has been no updated inspection report posted since Aug. 8.

Management for the Avalon Mall said in a statement there are contracts in place with pest control companies to "eliminate or deter any pest activity," adding that each of the mall's tenants have their own measures in place.

