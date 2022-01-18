Do you or your youngster need a rapid test? Watch this
Need to give or take a rapid test? The CBC’s Katie Breen has a step-by-step guide to swabbing success.
Swab right the first time
Grade school students in Newfoundland and Labrador are required to take two rapid tests before returning to in-class learning: one 72 hours out, and another on the morning of the first day back.
The decision on returning to classrooms next week was supposed to be made Wednesday but the Department of Education announced Tuesday afternoon the call would be delayed until Thursday. In the same media release, the province said rapid test rollout would begin Wednesday.
The target for students to return to schools — if everything goes to plan — remains Monday.
The video above acts as a step-by-step rapid test guide. Don't start squirming before you watch it — the swab probably doesn't have to go up as far as you might think.
