RCMP, bystanders rescue man from water after boat capsizes near Random Island

Clarenville RCMP, with the help of bystanders, rescued an Elliott's Cove man from the water off Random Island on the Labour Day weekend.

On Saturday, a 66-year-old man was thrown into the ocean when his 12-foot aluminum boat capsized in a crosswind, according to a release from the police.

When the RCMP arrived, they heard the man yelling for help. A neighbour used his boat to take an officer and another resident out to the man's capsized vessel, to which he was clinging.

The man was shivering and had difficulty speaking. Rescuers couldn't pull him out of the water, but held on to him as they used the bystander's boat to gently pull the man toward the shore.

The man was wrapped in warm clothing and taken by ambulance to Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital, where he spent the night for observation. He has since been released and is doing well at home, according to police.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador