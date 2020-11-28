N.L. in Colour explores the diversity not always seen and heard in this province

Over the past few months, CBC N.L. has rolled out a series entitled N.L in Colour — a five-instalment series exploring the lives of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who don't always fit into the crowds around them in this province.

It's an idea that came from my own journey here.

At the start of 2020, I was working out of the CBC bureau in Northern Manitoba, and for the entirety of my life before that, I lived in Toronto. In both those spaces I had the opportunity to live in culturally-diverse communities.

By the end of January, all that was seemingly about to change.

I found myself in a province that, much like the post-Snowmageddon landscape, was mostly white.

But after taking a closer look I learned that, despite the exported image of this province being culturally homogenous, there is some colour in the margins — a diversity that has been here for a while.

N.L. in Colour: Ritche Perez Here and Now Video 14:35 Ramraajh Sharvendiran speaks with designer and photographer Ritche Perez, who suppressed his Filipino heritage to fit in while growing up in St. John's. 14:35

Through the stories we covered on the St. John's Morning Show and my own culinary adventures through St. John's, I slowly began to see those stories emerge.

They weren't new, either.

Many of the people I learned about were people who've, for decades, enriched the lives of the people around them, as well as the province we live in today.

Ritche, Constanza, Andrew, Mimi, and John all call Newfoundland and Labrador home — and they love their home.

N.L. in Colour: Constanza Safatle Video 20:13 Ramraajh Sharvendiran speaks with Constanza Safatle, who left Chile with her family to build a new life in Newfoundland and Labrador 20:13

As someone new to the province, I wanted to hear their honest journeys and how they reached that point. I didn't want to focus only on a traumatic experience, or a glowing success story.

The goal of N.L. in Colour is to get to know the people who live here, and the experiences that have shaped their point of view.

Many of the initial conversations about racism I've heard from people in this province instilled doubt — that an act of racism wasn't actually an act of racism, or explanations for why a microaggression was really an act of friendliness.

N.L. in Colour: Andrew Kim CBC News Newfoundland Video 14:31 Ramraajh Sharvendiran speaks with business prof Andrew Kim, who changed his behaviour while growing up, so he could better fit in. ""There weren't many people like me, that looked like me." 14:31

N.L. in Colour was an opportunity to have those experiences heard.

When Constanza gave us a peek into her early days in Newfoundland and Labrador — feeling lost, and trying to find herself in a new place — I felt my heart race.

When Ritche found community in the St. John's punk music scene after years of being a bullied outsider, my heart melted.

N.L. in Colour: Mimi Sheriff CBC News Newfoundland Video 21:22 Raised in Zimbabwe and South Africa by Ethiopian parents, Mimi Sheriff came to St. John's as a grad student. Years later, she's found where she feels most at ease. 21:22

From Andrew's reconciliation with Korean cuisine after years of shame, to the weight of representing an entire continent that Mimi carried when she crossed the street, I felt a connection to their stories.

Not because I was from their country of origin, but because they graciously let me — and the audience — in.

And finally, John leaving home, Aosamiajij Miawpukek Lnuikatik, for St. John's and feeling like a foreigner in his own province underscored that these experiences aren't exclusive to those that come from away.

N.L. in Colour has been one of the highlights of 2020 for me, so I'm looking forward to sharing more of these stories with you in 2021.

N.L. in Colour: John Jeddore CBC News Newfoundland Video 20:37 John Jeddore tells Ramraajh Sharvendiran about his Indigenous identity, becoming a physician and struggling to belong after moving to St. John's. 20:37