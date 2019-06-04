Skip to Main Content
Thousands of Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts and fundraising in St. John's
A month of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan culminates in morning prayer, followed by feasts, on Tuesday.

More than 2,000 Muslims gather for morning prayer service at the Techniplex

Mansoor Pirzada, the president of the Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, was at the Techniplex bright and early, before the crowds started to gather. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

It's the end of the holiest month in the Muslim calendar, and in St. John's, thousands of worshippers have gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The Techniplex indoor sports facility has been transformed by dozens of volunteers, to get it ready for the more than 2,000 Muslims attending the Eid prayers starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Mansoor Pirzada, president of the Muslim Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, said it takes a lot of work to turn the turf surface into a place of worship.

"Yes, it's hard work, but people are excited because Ramadan is over, which is the holiest month in the Muslim calendar, and now they know that it's time to celebrate," said Pirzada.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from sun up, until sun down — abstaining from food or drink — to enhance their spiritual connection.

"Basically this is the culmination. At the end we basically are celebrating and thanking God that he has given us this holy month to connect with God, spiritually and whole-heartedly," said Pirzada.

Thousands of Muslims gather at the Techniplex in St. John's for morning prayers, to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. (Krissy Holmes/CBC)

"A lot of people feel that, during this month, they will pray extra, they will pray more at night, they will try to connect with God, and that's why once you're done with that, then you basically are celebrating."

The association is gathering for morning prayer, as well as fundraising for a new, larger mosque, before family feast and gift-giving celebrations get underway.

Newfoundland and Labrador has a steadily increasing Muslim population, Pirzada said, and Muslims from all over the province are making their way to St. John's for the community celebrations and feasts.

"They will come from Clarenville, I know some people coming from Grand Falls-Windsor, Corner Brook, and then Burin Peninsula," he said.

Younger children go through a modified fast, until they're old enough to do an entire day without food or water.

Pirzada said fasting isn't without its difficulties, but the payoff is worth it.

"It's a month of fasting but ... fasting doesn't really affect you. Actually if anything, after a few days, you feel really better, you feel energetic," he said.

"The only thing is, yes, sometimes there's a sleep disturbance, which people will feel, especially if you're working early morning hours. Otherwise, fasting actually helps your body a lot."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

